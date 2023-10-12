Wisconsin officials asking for feedback on WIS 35 noise walls in Hudson

The public’s input is needed for a proposed project that would put noise walls along WIS 35 between High Ridge Drive and Stageline Road in Hudson.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is holding a meeting at Hudson High School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday to allow nearby residents and landowners to learn about the project, ask questions, and provide input.

A spokesperson for WisDOT said concerns about noise levels along that stretch of WIS 35 prompted officials to initiate a study on noise levels in the area. The study indicated there was a noise impact in the area and three noise walls were proposed as a solution.

The walls would be located on the west side of WIS 35 – south of the existing noise wall between WIS 35 and Heritage Boulevard – as well as on the east side of WIS 35. There, one would be southwest of Meadows Park and northwest of the Canary Way cul-de-sac and the other one between WIS 35 and Meadowlark Drive and Meadowlark Lane, officials say.

