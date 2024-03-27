Hayward man advances through ‘American Idol’ auditions to Hollywood

A western Wisconsin man known for performing with his dad is catching attention as he progresses through “American Idol” auditions.

Ian Okamoto, of Hayward, got his “golden ticket” to Hollywood, according to a recent post on his Facebook page.

Okamoto is known for performing with his father, Sean, since he was just 14 years old, according to their website. Now, he’s hoping to wow America by himself in the long-running competition.

“My dad and I love making music and this father/son duo is so special to us. We never dreamed we would find ourselves surrounded by truly astonishing performers,” Ian wrote in a post on Facebook.

Fans can watch the Hollywood auditions this Sunday at 7 p.m. on ABC.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story indicated that Ian and Sean were advancing to Hollywood. It has been updated to reflect that Ian isn’t competing as part of a duo with his father.