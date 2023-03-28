Flags in Wisconsin to fly at half-staff in memoriam of WWII veteran

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order which requires the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on March 28.

Executive Order #189 orders the flag be flown at half-staff in honor of Army Private First Class William LaVerne “Sonny” Simon. The World War II veteran’s remains were recently identified and sent to Wisconsin for burial.

“A decorated military veteran, Private Simon served our state and country well, giving his life in defense of the values and freedoms we hold most dear,” said Gov. Evers. “We are incredibly grateful for the efforts of his family and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to bring him home so that he will finally be laid to rest in peace.”

The Middleton, Wis. native was reported missing on Nov. 5, 1944, during the Battle of the Hürtgen Forest in Germany. Army Private First Class Simon was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his actions at the battle.

In April 2019, Army Private First Class Simon’s remains were sent to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory for analysis and identification. Efforts from his surviving brother and sister assisted in the success of identifying Simon’s remains positively.

A burial for Army Private First Class Simon with full military honors is scheduled for March 28.

Executive Order #189 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on March 28.