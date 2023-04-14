Wisconsin DNR warns of extreme fire risk in several counties on Friday

Authorities say several counties in central and west central Wisconsin remain in a red flag warning Friday as dangerous fire conditions continue for the third consecutive day.

People in Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Green Lake, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Portage, Trempealeau, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties are under a red flag warning for extreme fire danger from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to an announcement from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Pierce County is currently seeing extreme fire danger, with St. Croix and Dunn Counties having a very high fire danger risk. Polk, Barron and Burnett Counties are all under a moderate risk for fire.

Warm temperatures, blowing wind, and low humidity are all contributing factors to wildfire risk. The DNR is asking people in affected counties to use extreme caution until conditions improve and avoid any activities that could lead to a wildfire.

Use this map to search for the fire risks in your county.

Dangerous fire conditions in central and west central Wisconsin (Courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources)

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Executive Order #191 on Wednesday, which declares a State of Emergency in response to the high risk of wildfire conditions. The declaration came as over 40 counties in Wisconsin were issued red flag warnings on Wednesday.

The Wisconsin DNR responded to almost 100 wildfires in the last week, the worst of which was a 2,900-acre fire in Monroe County near Fort McCoy. As of Friday, the DNR and command from Fort McCoy were still working to extinguish the fire, according to a statement from the Wisconsin DNR.