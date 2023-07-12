Wisconsin DNR raises fees for some fishing, hunting licenses for first time in nearly 20 years

For the first time in almost 20 years, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) raised its fees for nonresident hunting and fishing licenses, officials say.

The DNR attributed the increase to the 2024-25 budget enacted by Gov. Tony Evers last week, noting that the increases range from $5 to $40.

Fees for nonresident hunting and fishing licenses are as follows:

New nonresident hunting fees:

Annual Small Game: $90

Five-day Small Game: $60

Deer: $200

Archery and Crossbow: $165

Turkey: $65

Furbearing Animal: $165

New nonresident fishing fees:

Individual One-Day: $15

Individual Annual: $55

Individual Four-Day: $29

Individual 15-Day: $33

Family Annual: $70

Family 15-Day: $45

New nonresident combination license fees:

Conservation Patron: $620

Sports License: $295

Nonresidential hunting and fishing licenses can be purchased through the Wisconsin DNR’s website or at a local service center station.

The increases don’t affect license prices for residents.