Wisconsin DNR now selling annual park admission stickers, trail passes for 2024

If you’re wondering what to give someone who loves the outdoors this holiday season, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says passes for the state’s parks, forests and trails in 2024 are now available to be purchased.

According to the DNR, admission stickers can be bought online, as well as drive-up windows at the parks and forest properties, self-registration kiosks and over the phone. However, state trail passes can only be bought through licensed vendors or at individual properties.

An annual sticker or a daily admission pass must be on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas, however, some state forest and trail parking areas also need an annual sticker or daily admission pass.

The stickers cost $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for nonresidents. Trail passes are $25 for both residents and nonresidents.

State trail passes aren’t required for walking or hiking but are necessary for those who ae at least 16-years-old and will bike, cross-country ski, ride horses or use off-highway motorcycles on specific state trails.

If you want the stickers to arrive before the holidays, the DNR says you should order them by Friday, Dec. 8. Stickers and passes are valid from the day they’re bought through all of 2024.