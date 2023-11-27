Wisconsin DNR: Fewer deer harvested during opening weekend than last year

Wisconsin season opener sees fewer deer

Wisconsin DNR officials say the state’s deer hunting season opener had fewer deer harvested compared to last year.

After the weekend opener, more than 92,000 deer were registered throughout the state, which is about a 16% decrease from last year’s harvest of about 103,000.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says in addition to the warm and sunny conditions that could have made it more difficult for hunters to track the animals, there were also fewer hunters this year.

This year’s numbers are about 10% below the five-year average.

RELATED: Lack of snow, warm conditions lead to 16% drop in Wisconsin opening weekend deer kill

The DNR’s deer specialist, Jeff Pritzl, also said during a news conference that northern Wisconsin had a particularly severe winter last year, which may have led to heightened deer morality and a sparser herd in that region.

CLICK HERE for more information on the Wisconsin deer hunting seasons.

More coverage on deer can be found here.