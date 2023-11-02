Wisconsin DNR checks in with conditions, license numbers ahead of this year’s gun-deer season opener

The Wisconsin gun-deer season is just a few weeks away, and the state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says there are a few things to look up before heading out into the woods and fields for the harvest.

This year, the nine-day gun season starts on Nov. 18 and lasts through Nov. 26, followed by the muzzleloader season that lasts from Nov. 27 through Dec. 6. However, the archery and crossbow season started on Sept. 16. CLICK HERE for other hunting seasons in the state.

If you’re hunting for the first time or are getting back into the game after not hunting for 10 years, you can get a discount on your license. CLICK HERE for discount details.

DNR officials say this year, the gun season is starting at the earliest possible calendar date, which puts it closer to the rut, causing the deer activity to be elevated. However, activity will vary depending on where a hunter is due to the deer density being different across the state.

Last winter, the DNR said the northwest part of the state saw extreme snow depth, causing a depression in the deer population. However, in the northeast counties, the deer density is better, and agency officials say the archery season harvest in Florence County is ahead of last year’s numbers. Overall, the archery harvest in the north is running about 30% behind last year.

Agency officials say last year, there were excellent hunting conditions, and those conditions would have to be ideal again to match the numbers from the 2022 gun-deer season, adding some snow cover this year would be needed to have ideal conditions.

So far this year, the DNR says license sales are trending down about 2% than at the end of October 2022, saying this has been the norm for the last few years due to the number of aging baby boomers who are no longer hunting. The DNR adds this trend will probably continue for the next decade.

In addition, a large number of hunters are deciding to hunt in the southern part of the state, with the agency saying about 40% of the hunting population deciding to hunt there and not go to a northern deer camp since the start of the 2000s.

Prior to the season starting, the DNR recommends hunters visit their stand if they use one to look it over and check to see if new parts are needed due to wear and tear. In addition, make sure your body and safety harnesses are intact, and all of your blaze orange or fluorescent pink clothing isn’t worn or faded. Hunters are reminded that 50% of your body, including your hat and head covering, are visible. If you still need to buy a hunting license, you can do so online by CLICKING HERE.

If you witness anyone committing a natural resource violation, you’re asked to report it at the DNR tipline, which is 1-800-847-9367.

Other resources for Wisconsin hunters: