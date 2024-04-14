Wisconsin DNR battling multiple fires, asks public to avoid outdoor burning

The Wisconsin DNR is asking the public to be cautious and avoid all outdoor burning this weekend due to the elevated fire dangers across the state.

They reported that 35 fires burned around 300 acres on Saturday, which was the single most active wildfire day this year.

The DNR says they moved resources, including an incident management team, around the state to respond to multiple fires.

Among those fires was one near the town of Minong at around 3:15 p.m. that burned an estimated 200 acres. Although the fire is now contained, the DNR will continue monitoring it into the evening.

Another fire occurred in the town of Wascott around 3 p.m., just south of Apple Lake. The fire burned about 20 acres but is now contained.

Officials say that the forecast suggests another active day on Sunday, with fire danger expected to reach very high. As a result, several counties will suspend burn permits.

The DNR asks the public to avoid all burning until conditions improve.

Click here to check out current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions.