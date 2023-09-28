Wisconsin creamery to pay $250k in fines for alleged discharge violations at cheesemaking facility

The Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery (ECC) has been ordered to pay a fine for allegedly violating its wastewater discharge permit for years at its cheesemaking facility.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Wednesday the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a civil judgment against ECC which requires the creamery to pay $250,000 in fines and install pollution control equipment.

A complaint filed by the State of Wisconsin states ECC repeatedly violated its wastewater discharge permit between Oct. 2017 and Aug. 2022 by exceeding the permit’s limitations for biological oxygen demand, total suspended solids, ammonia, dissolved oxygen, phosphorus, and temperature.

The complaint adds the permit violations led to negative impacts on nearby Isabelle Creek, a trout stream used by local anglers. An excess of effluent materials, also known as liquid waste and sewage, led to a fish kill across a three-mile portion of the stream in Aug. 2022.

“To protect both our environment and human health, our water should be free of unlawful wastewater discharges,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Wastewater discharge permit holders must help safeguard clean water by following the terms of their permits.”

In addition to the quarter of a million dollar fine, ECC must make the following changes:

Install a wastewater effluent thermal chiller to cool ECC’s wastewater before it is discharged to Isabelle Creek

Replace a whey fines saver system in the production area that will minimize process liquid overflow events that are directly discharged to ECC’s wastewater treatment facility

Install a high-strength wastewater diversion system that will allow for high-strength wastewater to be blended with lower-strength wastewater before it goes through ECC’s wastewater treatment facility.

A full copy of the judgment can be read below: