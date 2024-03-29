Wintry blast allowing ski areas to reopen this weekend

Many Minnesotans may not have enjoyed the recent snowfall, especially for travelers, but the same can’t be said for local ski areas.

The spring snow is allowing several resorts, including Wild Mountain, Buck Hill and Trollhaugen, to reopen this weekend.

“Mother Nature’s been finicky all winter, but we’re happy that she’s blessed us with some snow,” said Nate Birr, Buck Hill’s chief operations officer.