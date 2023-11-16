Winter Lights event kicks off Thursday night at Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

A nature and botanicals-focused winter light show will have its opening night on Thursday.

Winter Lights at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum kicks off at 6:30 p.m. in the Oswald Visitor Center with live music from the Minnesota Chorale and a countdown to light up the Great Hall.

This year’s event, which runs Nov. 16 through Dec. 31, features a new Tunnel of Lights, a Winter Village on Scarecrow Hill, a giant walk-through Honeycrisp in Apple Court, a 16-foot Weeping Willow, the Water Lily Way and the S’mores Village where visitors can purchase s’mores kits and roast marshmallows.

Additionally, a 25-foot Poinsettia Tree made of freshly cut trees and over 500 living plants will sit in the Snyder Building.

The Winter Lights event offers visitors a unique, non-denominational holiday experience with several “special” nights, including opening night, Nov. 30 and Dec. 14 for Date Nights, and New Year’s Eve.

Eventgoers younger than 15 can attend all but the special event nights for free, while tickets for adults are $25. For more information on Winter Lights and purchasing tickets, CLICK HERE.