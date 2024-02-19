Winona teacher accused of criminal sexual conduct involving students he coached

A man who worked as a Winona Senior High School teacher and track coach is facing multiple accusations from women who say he had sexual relationships with them while they were teenagers.

Eric Dione Birth, 29, of Winona, faces one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct using coercion and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct while in a prohibited occupational relationship.

The investigation first began in June 2023 when police got an anonymous tip that Birth had a sexual relationship with a former student during her senior year of high school.

When contacted by police, that former student denied they had any relationship with Birth beyond him being her track coach. The case was then closed until the victim contacted police in early January 2024, saying that she lied during their previous conversation and that she wanted to speak about her relationship with Birth.

Court documents say that she spoke with the investigator on Jan. 3, 2024, and recounted when Birth first started a Snapchat group with her and other girls who were preparing for the upcoming track season.

The woman, named in the complaint as Victim #1, said that Birth later removed himself from the Snapchat group and gave her, along with one of the other girls, his number so they could talk through texts.

She explained to the investigator that she was dealing with “personal issues” and confided in Birth about those issues. The complaint details how she was texting Birth while she was driving and was pulled over and cited for using her device while driving. Records show this happened on April 24, 2022, just before 9:30 p.m., when Victim #1 was 18 years old.

Victim #1 then went from the traffic stop to meet Birth, who then got into her vehicle where the two talked.

Victim #1 said Birth then kissed her, which made her uncomfortable. It then escalated to a sexual act that happened outside of the vehicle, which stopped only when another car approached the area, according to the criminal complaint. She said she refused Birth’s further advances, but Birth continued to try to convince her to have a relationship with him over the next week or two.

Another woman, named Victim #2 in the criminal complaint, contacted Winona police on Jan. 18, 2024, to report that she had a relationship with Birth while she was a student at Winona Senior High School. Her narrative was similar to Victim #1’s, saying that she confided in Birth about personal issues while she was on the track team.

Their relationship then became sexual in the summer of 2016 and continued into the fall when she was a 16-year-old junior at Winona Senior High School.

The complaint details another statement from Victim #3, who spoke to investigators on Jan. 31. Victim #3 divulged that she had a sexual relationship with Birth in April and May of 2017 while she was a 17-year-old at Winona Senior High School after she also confided in Birth over personal issues.

Victim #3 said Birth contacted her and warned that she would likely get a call from the school about their relationship.

When speaking to the Winona Senior High School principal on the phone, she denied any relationship with Birth, saying her mother was sitting next to her at the time of the call.

Two witnesses, who were also on the Winona Senior High School track team, reported seeing a video of a sexual act involving Victim #3 and Birth. They reported seeing the video on Birth’s phone after one of them used it to take a picture of themselves.

The complaint states that Victim #3 was unaware that the video existed.

Birth was reportedly placed on administrative leave on Jan. 3, when Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) said they were made aware of the police investigation.

WAPS shared a message with families on Friday addressing the situation.

The message included a link to a confidential reporting form that allows anyone to share information on concerning behavior, including anything linked to this case.

Birth’s next court appearance is set for the afternoon of Feb. 22.

He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on either criminal sexual conduct charge.