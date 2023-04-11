Winona first responders rescue 2 people, 2 dogs that went over Garvin Heights Lookout

A couple of people who were trying to save some dogs had to be rescued themselves after they became stranded Monday afternoon in Winona.

An officer with the Winona Police Department assisted the Winona Fire Department in rescuing two people and two dogs that had gone over the lookout at Garvin Heights at around 12:30 p.m.

According to police, the two people who had gone over the lookout in an attempt to rescue the two dogs and got stranded.

Everyone was rescued without suffering any major injuries, police said.

“We are grateful for our Fire Department who are well trained in rope rescues,” the police department said.