Winona County authorities asking for help in finding missing man

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 59-year-old man.

Bruce Wiza was last seen in Elba, Minn. wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans on Monday night, officials say.

Wiza Is 5’6″ and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Bruce Wiza, 59 (Courtesy: Winona County Sheriff’s Office)

If anyone has seen Bruce or has information on his whereabouts, please contact the Winona County Sheriff’s Office at 507-457-6368.

Any updates on Wiza will be posted on the Winona County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.