Winona County authorities asking for help in finding missing man
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 59-year-old man.
Bruce Wiza was last seen in Elba, Minn. wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans on Monday night, officials say.
Wiza Is 5’6″ and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has seen Bruce or has information on his whereabouts, please contact the Winona County Sheriff’s Office at 507-457-6368.
Any updates on Wiza will be posted on the Winona County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.