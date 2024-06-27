Winning Gopher 5 ticket pulled in Baxter

One lucky Minnesotan has just joined the multi-millionaire club after pulling a winning lottery ticket in Baxter with a record-breaking jackpot.

A Gopher 5 ticket worth $2,045,590 was sold at Orton’s Baxter Holiday, for the June 26 drawing. The jackpot was a record-breaking number, with the previous highest being $2,032,201 which was won back in 2005 and split between 22 co-workers.

At this time, there is no word yet on who the lucky winner was or if they want to go public with their victory announcement. They must claim their prize at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

The winning Gopher 5 numbers drawn were: 16-29-35-43-46.