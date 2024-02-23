Wings of the North Air Museum holds event to recognize Black Americans in aviation

Black aviation exhibit at Wings of the North Museum

For Black History Month, the Wings of the North Air Museum on Saturday held an event to recognize the importance of Black Americans to aviation.

The museum allowed people in for free to learn about important moments in Black aviation history, including groups like the Tuskegee Airmen — a group of Black pilots and airmen who fought in WWII.

“It’s a really, really important aspect of our nation’s history — blacks in aviation and in the army,” said a reenactor portraying one of the airmen at the event.

The Museum is open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.