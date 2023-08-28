Wildfire smoke expected to worsen air quality in western Minnesota on Tuesday

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to worsen air quality Tuesday into Wednesday in the western part of the state.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for the western third of the state, ranging from Jackson County up to Lake of the Woods County and all the way to the western border.

According to the MPCA, fine particle levels are expected to reach the “orange” category, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. That means children, the elderly and anyone with respiratory issues should limit outdoor exertion until the air quality improves.

The MPCA’s alert is scheduled to be in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

