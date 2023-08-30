Wildcat Sanctuary welcomes exotic cats rescued from Michigan dealer

A Minnesota-based animal rescue has welcomed four new exotic cats that were rescued from an animal dealer in Michigan last week.

The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone says it is now housing two caracals, a fishing cat and a young serval that were found at the Michigan facility.

Inspectors found the cats living in cramped and filthy cages that didn’t provide adequate shelter, the rescue says, and they were among 142 animals removed from the dealer, which was shut down by the Department of Justice and U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Our team was the first onsite with authorities to safely remove the cats,” Tammy Thies, executive director of The Wildcat Sanctuary, said. “They saw cages that were barren and dirty. They are already enjoying grass under their feet for the first time.”

Thies says the Sandstone facility has rescued servals and caracals before but never has had a fishing cat until now. The species has partially webbed front toes with claws that always partially protrude, aiding them in swimming and fishing.

The nonprofit says it is now performing routine exams and vaccinations on the newly rescued cats and welcomes any support through donations online.

