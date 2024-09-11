Wild State recalls one of its THC beverages due to fermentation in cans

Wild State Cider has issued a recall on one of its THC beverages because the fresh fruit used in its production may be fermenting in warm cans.

The recall applies to cans of Birdie Honeyberry Lemonade, which the Duluth-based cidery says were “insufficiently pasteurized.” No other products were believed to be affected.

While there isn’t any danger if the drink is consumed, if fermentation occurs, it could affect the taste and possibly put the contents of the can under pressure.

“Because the cans are unstable, we do not recommend drinking Birdie Honeyberry Lemonade,” Wild State said in a news release.

Anyone with cans affected by the recall should watch out for bulged areas on the top or bottom of the can, which could mean the can is under pressure. Wild State recommends “gently” putting the cans in a closed box or plastic bag before disposing of them.

Wild State says it will refund anyone who purchased Birdie Honeyberry Lemonade. More information on that process is available on the company’s website.

The cidery says it has updated its pasteurization process and submitted the recalled beverage for more testing.