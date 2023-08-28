Wild announce concert series for Saturday regular-season home games

Local and regional artists will now have a chance to perform at Xcel Energy Center during the upcoming Minnesota Wild season.

According to the Wild, live musical performances will happen during pregame or intermissions when the team plays at home on Saturdays throughout the regular season.

The performances are part of the “Rink Rock Music Series” announced by team officials Monday morning at the Minnesota State Fair.

According to the team’s audition form, they are looking for artists or groups for music with an upbeat tempo, unplugged or acoustic performances, as well as solo artists, duets, trios, quartets or partial group performances.

Artists and bands who would like to perform at the venue can submit their music samples by CLICKING HERE. The team will then select performers for the season.