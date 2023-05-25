Wife of Twins manager announces she’s pregnant with twins

The manager of the Minnesota Twins will soon be the father of twins.

On Wednesday, Rocco Baldelli’s wife, Allie, announced on social media that she’s pregnant with twins.

Baldelli, now in his fifth season managing the Twins, won’t be the first member of the club to have twins.

Hometown star Joe Mauer and his wife, Maddie, famously had twins in 2013.

While Allie is due in September, Rocco and Twins fans are likely hoping he’ll be busy managing the club deep into October before spending the offseason with them.

Minnesota has had an up-and-down season thus far, posting a 26-24 record as of Thursday. Fortunately for the club, that’s still good enough for first place in the division.

Per BaseballReference, Baldelli has a career record of 314-282 during his time leading the Twins, good enough for a .527 winning percentage that ranks seventh-best in franchise history and fourth-best among those who’ve managed the club for at least three years.