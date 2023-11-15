Why We Give: The St. Paul Fire Foundation

Why We Give: St. Paul Fire Foundation

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Megan Newquist chose to highlight The St. Paul Fire Foundation.

The St. Paul Fire Foundation was established in 2010 to promote the health, wellness, safety, and education for the St. Paul Fire Department and the greater community. Their Mission is to provide support to St. Paul Firefighters through health, wellness, and safety initiatives. Through their focus on cardiac health, cancer prevention, emotional trauma, and community engagement, they help to meet the current needs of our St. Paul Firefighters. The Foundation exists to provide additional resources for our St. Paul Firefighters.

