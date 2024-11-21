Why We Give: The Sanneh Foundation

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS meteorologist Chris Reece chose to highlight Sanneh.

The mission of Sanneh is to Empower youth, Improve lives, and Unite communities. Sanneh empowers youth by supporting and promoting educational attainment through in-school and after-school support, improves lives by providing programs that strengthen physical health and social and emotional development, and unites communities by advancing diversity, equity, and community well-being.

The vision of The Sanneh Foundation is to address the range of social determinants that empower youth and improve community well-being through culturally responsive and equitable access to programs, opportunities, and environments.

