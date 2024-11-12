Why We Give: The Minneapolis Fire Foundation

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Megan Newquist chose to highlight The Minneapolis Fire Foundation.

The Minneapolis Fire Foundation, founded in 2023, is committed to being a resource to supplement the needs of the Minneapolis Fire Department. The foundation works to promote the well-being and safety of firefighters and the residents that the fire department serves through the support of services, educational programs, and community initiatives.

