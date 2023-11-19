Why We Give: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Twin Cities Live anchor Ben Leber chose to highlight St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital opened its doors on February 4, 1962, based on a dream that “no child should die in the dawn of life.” Since then, they have made incredible strides in childhood cancer research. They have helped improve the survival rate of childhood cancer from 20% to 80%. And ALL, the disease with a virtual death sentence in 1962, now has a survival rate of 94%.

