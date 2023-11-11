Why We Give: Sanneh Foundation
The mission of Sanneh is to Empower youth, Improve lives, and Unite communities. Sanneh empowers youth by supporting and promoting educational attainment through in-school and after-school support, improves lives by providing programs that strengthen physical health and social and emotional development, and unites communities by advancing diversity, equity, and community well-being. The vision of The Sanneh Foundation is to address the range of social determinants that empower youth and improve community well-being through culturally responsive and equitable access to programs, opportunities, and environments.