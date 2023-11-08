Why We Give: Open Arms

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Paul Folger chose to highlight Open Arms.

Open Arms of Minnesota is a nonprofit organization that prepares and delivers nourishing meals free of charge to critically ill Minnesotans and their loved ones. Their registered dietitians and in-house chefs create delicious, medically tailored menus using fresh and organic ingredients whenever possible. Through the support of a loving community of donors and volunteers, they harvest, cook, and deliver nutritious, made-from-scratch meals directly to their clients.

At Open Arms, they believe that food is medicine, and there’s always room for one more at their table.