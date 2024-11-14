Why We Give: My Very Own Bed

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Brittney Ermon chose to highlight the organization “My Very Own Bed.”

A Twin Cities organization, My Very Own Bed, does all the heavy lifting so a child can rest.

“You never know how excited a kid can be to get a bed,” Eric Chenault, with My Very Own Bed, said.



Over 100 beds per month head out the door to their new owner ranging from 2 to 17 years old.



“I feel good about bringing the beds in and their face lights up. That’s my favorite part about coming to work doing the bed deliveries,” Chenault said.

Jerry James, who works with the nonprofit, explained he sees himself in those kids because he received a bed from the organization five years ago when he was 15-year-old.

“I’m happy that I’m doing something for kids in the community,” James said.

He said after the delivery, his life improved.



“It was very joyful, exciting and [I’m] grateful,” James said.



Michael Allen, My Very Own Bed founder and executive director, launched the organization 10 years ago.



He explained having a comfortable place to sleep helps kids succeed in school and in life.

“There are thousands of kids, families out there in the Twin Cities right now that are sleeping on the floor, sleeping on an air mattress,” Allen said that’s what this mission is about, to give a kid a place to call their own.”

For any child, a dream starts with a good night’s sleep.



My Very Own Bed is working to provide 1,800 beds to kids this year, but they need the community’s help.

Donate toward their effort to help underprivileged kids here.

