Why We Give: Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum
Why We Give: Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum
The Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum seeks to strengthen public understanding of how armed conflicts and military institutions have shaped our state and national experience. They do this by documenting, preserving, and explaining military history as it was lived by the people of Minnesota. They also function as a major repository in Minnesota for historical artifacts and records of a military nature.
Click here for complete coverage of KSTP’s annual Why We Give initiative.