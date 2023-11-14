Why We Give: Melanoma Research Foundation

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS meteorologist Wren Clair chose to highlight the Melanoma Research Foundation.

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research in finding effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about prevention, diagnosis and the treatment of melanoma. The MRF is an active advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF’s website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers.

