Why We Give: Matter

The mission of Matter is simple. We help people launch projects that improve communities. As an organization, they focus on leveraging some of Minnesota’s biggest resources: healthcare, education, beneficial food, and agriculture. Since 2002, with the help of tens of thousands of donors, supporters, partners and volunteers, whom they affectionately refer to as MATTERnation, MATTER has distributed more than $772 million in restorative aid, impacting millions of lives around the world.

