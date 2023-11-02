Why We Give: Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Matt Belanger has chosen to highlight the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Matt’s relationship with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is a personal one. Matt’s partner lost his sister to Leukemia this year. Dedicated to curing leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and other blood cancers, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), the world’s largest voluntary (nonprofit) health organization is dedicated to funding blood cancer research and providing education and patient services.

Click here for the full Why We Give page.