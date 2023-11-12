Why We Give: Greener Pastures

Elizabeth Ries chose to highlight Greener Pastures.

Elizabeth is passionate about healthy eating and living a healthy lifestyle. She has been working with Greener Pastures, which is a blog, community, and activism hub in the upper Midwest here to make everyday support of humane, sustainable agriculture easy and seamless with your lifestyle. Let’s face it- we want our food and farms to be healthy, humane, and sustainable for farm animals, communities, and our environment. But the way our food system is set up makes that way too hard. So hard that we wind up buying factory-farmed products- even though we don’t want to!

Click here for complete coverage of KSTP’s annual Why We Give initiative.