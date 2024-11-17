Why We Give: American Cancer Society

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor/reporter Alex Jokich chose to highlight the American Cancer Society.

The American Cancer Society is funding research that’s being done in Minnesota to hopefully save lives.

Anthony Bass, the vice president of the Minnesota chapter, says 37,000 people in the state will be diagnosed with cancer this year alone, so investing in the brightest scientists is more important than ever.

The materials, cutting-edge technology and brainpower will go toward finding better treatments and boosting survival rates.

