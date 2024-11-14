Why We Give: Adult and Teen Challenge Minnesota

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Leah McLean chose to highlight Adult and Teen Challenge MN.

Their mission is to assist men, women and teens in gaining freedom from chemical addictions and other life-controlling problems by addressing their physical, emotional and spiritual needs. They offer effective and affordable programs throughout Minnesota with campuses in Minneapolis, Brainerd, Duluth, Mankato, Rochester and Buffalo.

They have a broad spectrum of treatment and recovery programs: Outpatient (Telehealth and In-person), Licensed Residential (45-90 days), Long Term Recovery Program (12 months), Teen Residential (6-12 months) and Ongoing Recovery and Alumni Services, allowing them to effectively serve individuals with a broad spectrum of addiction issues… from those seeking treatment for the first time to those who have been struggling with addiction for many years.

