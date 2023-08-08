Whittier neighborhood shooting leaves man injured

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured during the overnight hours Tuesday.

According to police, officers were called to Garfield Avenue and 28th Street West just before 2 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting in that area.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot while inside of a vehicle.

He was taken to an area hospital for the injury, which isn’t considered to be life-threatening.

Police say the man was shot by someone he didn’t know while sitting in his parked vehicle.

As of this time, no one has been arrested for the shooting.