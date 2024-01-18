Wheelchair bound resident injured during morning fire in Minneapolis

Minneapolis Fire Department officials say a wheelchair-bound resident at an apartment complex on the city’s north side was taken to a hospital after being burned during a fire on Thursday.

According to the fire department, crews were called to a third-floor unit of a multi-family building on the 4500 block of Humboldt Avenue North.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke in the hallway. After entering an apartment, crews found the resident, who was trapped inside.

After being evacuated, emergency workers brought the resident to an area hospital for burns considered to be possibly non-life threatening as well as smoke inhalation.

Although the fire’s cause is still being investigated, officials say it was contained to a small section of the unit and didn’t extend to other parts of the building.