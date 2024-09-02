What’s open, what’s closed on Labor Day

Due to the federal holiday, we have some reminders on what's open and what's closed on Monday.

Due to the Labor Day holiday, many places are closed on Monday, including one popular retailer.

Here’s a list of closures you should know about:

CLOSED:

Government offices

Courts

Post Office

Banks

Costco

FedEx

UPS

Libraries

Schools

U.S. Stock market

OPEN:

Target

Walmart

ALDI

In addition, garbage and recycling pickup is delayed by one day, and some parking meters in your city won’t be enforced.

If you aren’t sure if a business is open on Monday, call ahead for their hours.

