What’s open, closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Minnesota and where to find MLK events

The life and contributions of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are being recognized nationwide Monday as part of the federal holiday.

The civil rights leader was born on January 15, 1929. He would be 95 years old this year.

The federal holiday was declared in 1983 and first celebrated in 1986.

It is meant as a day for Americans to reflect on the principles of racial equality and nonviolent social change as well as a day of service for Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.

Below is a compilation of what is open and closed:

Most government buildings are closed on Monday in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This includes state and city offices, driver’s license centers, DMVs, libraries, post offices and courthouses.

Mail will not be delivered or collected Monday by the US postal service, but package delivery companies such as FedEx and UPS are continuing service as normal. U.S. Postal Service offices are also closed.

Most public schools and universities won’t hold classes on Monday in recognition of the holiday.

Banks are also closed nationwide, as well as the New York Stock Exchange.

National parks are offering admission free of charge on MLK day.

Most retail stores are open with regularly scheduled hours. However, customers should check ahead of time by calling ahead or searching for information online.

Minneapolis and St. Paul garbage collection won’t be affected by the holiday.

Metro Transit will follow regularly scheduled routes, but the extra school trip buses held for Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools and the University of Minnesota won’t run.

Other organizations are holding special events to recognize King’s impact on the American civil rights movement. Check out a list of some area events below: