What’s open and closed over the holidays?

The holidays are here and while they may be bringing joy and cheer to many, they also can bring changes in service schedules for some businesses.

For a reminder of what is open and closed during the holidays, check below. And, as always, it’s important to note that there are always exceptions and it’s best to check with your local providers. Happy holidays!

What’s closed during the holiday break

Banks: Many banks follow the Federal Reserve schedule and will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day observed and Monday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.

City government offices: Expect all government offices in each locality to be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Driver and Vehicle Services: People should check with local offices to verify holiday hours.

Libraries: Check your local library but most are closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Some, like Hennepin County libraries, will also be closed on Dec. 24.

Grocery stores: While many grocery stores will be open on Christmas Eve, possibly with limited hours, many grocery stores will be closed on Christmas Day. For major stores, see more here.

Garbage services: Because both Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on a weekday, service will be pushed back by a day in most cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Mail delivery: USPS post offices will be closed Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1, and mail will not be delivered. Except for critical delivery services, FedEx will have those same closures.

Parking: Metered spaces will be free on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day in Minneapolis and St. Paul

Recreation centers: Minneapolis recreation centers will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 and those in St. Paul will also be closed on Dec. 24.

What’s open during the holiday break

Police, fire emergency services and 911: These services will not be affected by the holiday observance.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and LRTs will follow their Sunday/holiday schedules on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Services will be reduced, and Northstar, Twin Cities service centers, information services and the Lost & Found will all be closed on those dates.