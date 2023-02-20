What’s open and closed in Minnesota on Presidents Day 2023

Presidents Day is marked by the third Monday in February and this year it lands on Monday, Feb. 20.

The federal holiday closes most government buildings and services, including post offices, courts and most schools. State, county and city offices, such as DMVs and libraries, will also be closed.

Banks and U.S. stock markets are closed for the holiday.

Metro Transit will maintain normal transportation services.

Trash collection services in the Twin Cities will not be impacted by the holiday.

Most retailers, such as grocery stores and department stores, are expected to stay open.