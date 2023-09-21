WestRock Company in Fridley to close, lay off 70 people

WestRock Company officials say the business will close its Fridley location, a move that will lay off about 70 employees.

A news release from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) states layoffs will start on Nov. 13, 2023, and will end with the “full closure of the facility.” The final closing date was not shared.

Another WestRock location closed in St. Paul last year, laying off about 130 people.

Earlier this month, Westrock Company combined with Smurfit Kapp to create a global company valued at almost $20 billion.

The release states that some of the employees are represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local 970. It adds that bumping rights don’t exist for non-bargaining unit employees.

The company said in the WARN letter (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) sent to state officials that any bumping rights that may exist for bargaining unit employees will be governed by the union collective bargaining agreement and any closing agreement between WestRock and the Union if it is applicable.

