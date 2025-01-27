Western Wisconsin stabbing leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody

Police in the Village of Baldwin, Wisconsin, are investigating a stabbing that left a man injured and a woman in custody.

According to Baldwin police, officers were called to the 1100 block of Cedar Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to Western Wisconsin Health. Meanwhile, the suspect, identified as a woman, was arrested with help from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

Police tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the woman is 22 years old, and the man is 21.

No other details were immediately provided. Police say they will provide updates as they become available.