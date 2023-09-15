Westbound lanes of I-94 to close over the weekend in Minneapolis

A portion of the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 will close on Friday night for the weekend.

Officials from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said I-94 between I-394 and I-694 will close at 10 p.m. as crews finish painting the Plymouth Avenue bridge.

In addition to the lane closure, several ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed, including North 3rd Street, Lyndale Avenue South, eastbound I-394, and Lyndale Avenue South to westbound I-94 at the Lyndale Avenue North and Plymouth Avenue split.

The road will reopen on Monday at 5 a.m.

Motorists can take I-394 to Highway 169 to I-694 as a detour, officials say.

To keep up with current conditions, visit the 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS traffic page.