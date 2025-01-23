West St. Paul police seeking help in finding missing man

The West St. Paul Police Department is requesting help in finding a 56-year-old man who was last seen leaving a Minneapolis hospital earlier this month.

A missing person alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said 56-year-old Douglas Kennedy Barth of West St. Paul had not been seen since leaving Hennepin County Medical Center on Jan. 3 but is believed to have been missing for even longer.

According to the alert, Barth had not been seen at his apartment in West St. Paul since November 2024. Barth has health concerns, according to authorities, and they are concerned for his welfare.

Barth is described as being 5’05” tall, weighing 188 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the West St. Paul Police through Dakota County Dispatch at 651-322-2323.