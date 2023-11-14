West St. Paul police ask for help finding missing man

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing endangered man in West St. Paul.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) issued an alert Tuesday for 62-year-old Willie Young.

The BCA says Young was last seen walking away from his home on Monday night. He suffers from dementia and hasn’t been seen since, and authorities are concerned about his well-being.

He’s described as being 5-foot-8 and around 125 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a beard. He was last seen wearing a Minnesota Twins sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or West St. Paul Police at 651-322-2323.