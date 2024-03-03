West St. Paul authorities locate missing woman with Alzheimer’s

UPDATE: The Minnesota BCA confirmed that Paulette Anderson has been located safe.

West St. Paul police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Authorities say that 72-year-old Paulette Anderson, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, left her assisted living facility in the 1700 block of Oakdale Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Anderson is 5’6″, weighs about 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a red jacket, purple moccasins, a baseball hat, baggy blue jeans and glasses.

Officials state that she used to live on the east side of St. Paul and may be trying to make her way back there.

Anyone with information about Anderson’s whereabouts should call 911 or the West St. Paul Police Department via Dakota County dispatch at 651-322-2323.