West metro engineering firm moving corporate HQ to Texas by end of year

A Minnetonka-based company plans to relocate its headquarters to Texas by the end of this year.

Westwood Professional Services, an engineering firm based in Minnetonka, is moving its corporate headquarters to Plano, TX, by the end of 2023, a company spokesperson confirmed Friday.

The company has been in business for over 50 years.

No other details were provided at this time, though a spokesperson for the company said they would provide more information on the relocation plans at a later date.