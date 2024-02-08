Weekly MDH data shows hospitalizations for COVID-19, RSV down

According to the data released by MDH on Thursday, hospitalizations for COVID-19 and RSV continue to decline while flu hospitalizations remain more stable, but with a small dip.

For the week of Jan 28, the Twin Cities Metro saw 3.20 people hospitalized for COVID-19 per 100,000 and 1.34 people per 100,000 for RSV. This is down significantly from a peak of 21.73 COVID-19 hospitalizations for 100,000 and 5.06 people in the hospital with RSV per 100,000 both during the week of Dec. 24, 2023.

Statewide numbers followed the same trends.

Influenza A continues to be the most common strain of the flu this season. The latest data for the week ending Feb. 5 shows 23% of lab tests coming back positive for the flu.

237 people were hospitalized with the flu last week compared to 271 the week prior. So far, a total of 2,236 people have been in the hospital with the flu this season, which starts in October.

Schools had 12 outbreaks for the weekend ending Feb. 5 — double the 6 outbreaks the week prior.

There were also 6 outbreaks at long-term care facilities.